Royal Harbor Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000. Home Depot comprises about 1.3% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29,578 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD traded up $6.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.53. 7,045,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,113,198. The firm has a market cap of $209.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.23 and its 200 day moving average is $222.08. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.04.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

