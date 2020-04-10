Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,178,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,228,000 after acquiring an additional 202,240 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Ryanair by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Ryanair by 295.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Adelphi Capital LLP increased its stake in Ryanair by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 1,039,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,084,000 after buying an additional 94,765 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Ryanair by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 941,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,482,000 after buying an additional 153,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Ryanair stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.48. 455,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,431. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $96.79.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.