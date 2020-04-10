Ryo Currency Price Tops $0.0077 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Over the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $148,506.27 and $466.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,863.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.52 or 0.02309594 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $233.01 or 0.03394939 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00615729 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014867 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00781129 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00076370 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00025238 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00526334 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 19,450,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,332,780 coins. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

