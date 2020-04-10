SafeCapital (SCAP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $797,995.00

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00015368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $797,995.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00341168 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00420564 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006550 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000250 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000234 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SCAP is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 1,456,149 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,510 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io.

SafeCapital Coin Trading

