SafeCoin (SAFE) Trading Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $403,388.10 and $1.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.01056407 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00057212 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033338 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00264662 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00174464 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007495 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00059036 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

