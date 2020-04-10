SafeInsure Price Hits $0.0265 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. SafeInsure has a market cap of $359,830.27 and approximately $867,096.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00339446 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00418349 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015286 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006308 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000233 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 13,599,285 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure.

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

SafeInsure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.