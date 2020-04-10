Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Domani Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,544 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 4.0% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $14,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 31,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,875,000.

SCHB traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.40. 2,866,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,560. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $81.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.3374 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

