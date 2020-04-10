Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Domani Wealth LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Domani Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,747 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $9,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.18. 3,359,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,681,517. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $81.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.3383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.