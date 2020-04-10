Sentient Coin Trading Up 27.6% This Week (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Sentient Coin has a total market cap of $363,527.38 and approximately $5,379.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sentient Coin has traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar. One Sentient Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.01056407 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00057212 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033338 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00264662 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00174464 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007495 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00059036 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Sentient Coin Profile

SEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin's total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin's official website is consensus.ai.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentient Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

