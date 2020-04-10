Sentinel Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Sentinel token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. Sentinel has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $43,806.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sentinel has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000363 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

Sentinel is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio.

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.