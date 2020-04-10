Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 749,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Shaw Communications worth $12,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJR. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on SJR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Shaw Communications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities raised Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of SJR opened at $16.37 on Friday. Shaw Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0757 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 82.41%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.