Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,642 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for 0.8% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,832,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 554,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 37,059 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,997,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,139,093. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.63. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

