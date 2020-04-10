SIBCoin Trading Up 25.2% This Week (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha and Bittrex. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $239,911.68 and approximately $8,447.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,890.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.68 or 0.02302929 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.76 or 0.03392703 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00615256 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014804 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00783220 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00076154 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00024923 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00522493 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,327,943 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.money. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

