Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Stock Holdings Lowered by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 623,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 247,235 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.73% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $23,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,504,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,145,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,818,114 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $193,617,000 after acquiring an additional 68,015 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,465 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after buying an additional 63,275 shares during the period. Finally, Prospect Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86,900 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 32,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIMO. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.60. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $53.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.73 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

