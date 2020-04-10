Silverway (SLV) Trading Down 63.3% Over Last 7 Days

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded down 36% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Silverway token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, CoinLim and Coinsbit. Silverway has a total market cap of $355,426.66 and $14,386.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Silverway has traded down 63.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Silverway

Silverway (SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform. The official website for Silverway is silverway.io. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Silverway Token Trading

Silverway can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinLim, Coinsbit and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

