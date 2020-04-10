Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 24.84%.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $35.95 on Friday. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.75. The company has a market capitalization of $606.05 million, a PE ratio of 71.90 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $761,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,874,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,579,020.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock worth $2,439,840 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

