Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,028,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $970,490,000 after buying an additional 147,186 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $345,730,000 after buying an additional 154,766 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,743,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $331,685,000 after purchasing an additional 186,512 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,060,000 after purchasing an additional 595,282 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,353,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $3.05 on Friday, hitting $89.95. 2,766,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $66.29 and a 52 week high of $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 7.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.10.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.29.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,405,365.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,986.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

