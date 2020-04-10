SnapCoin Price Tops $0.0002 (SNPC)

SnapCoin (CURRENCY:SNPC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 10th. One SnapCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and BitMart. SnapCoin has a total market cap of $111,416.05 and $2,477.00 worth of SnapCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SnapCoin has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SnapCoin Token Profile

SnapCoin is a token. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2018. SnapCoin’s total supply is 678,333,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,639,448 tokens. SnapCoin’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1. The official website for SnapCoin is www.snapparazzi.io. SnapCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1.

Buying and Selling SnapCoin

SnapCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnapCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnapCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnapCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

