SolarCoin Trading Up 60.6% Over Last 7 Days (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 44% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One SolarCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, Lykke Exchange and Livecoin. During the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded 60.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. SolarCoin has a total market cap of $987,639.35 and $2,555.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00615256 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014804 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008259 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000272 BTC.

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,966,949 coins and its circulating supply is 57,391,844 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, Lykke Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

