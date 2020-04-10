SophiaTX Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,517.00 (SPHTX)

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 10th. SophiaTX has a market cap of $151,774.49 and $4,517.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SophiaTX token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liquid and Hotbit. During the last week, SophiaTX has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $325.24 or 0.04710770 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00066447 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036947 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005659 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014468 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010089 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003424 BTC.

SophiaTX Profile

SPHTX is a token. It launched on December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject. The official website for SophiaTX is www.sophiatx.com. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SophiaTX

SophiaTX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Hotbit, Bit-Z, Kucoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SophiaTX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SophiaTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

