SounDAC (XSD) Market Cap Tops $50,860.51

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 10th. SounDAC has a market cap of $50,860.51 and $53,953.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SounDAC has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SounDAC coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SounDAC alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036330 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002248 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000350 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

About SounDAC

XSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. SounDAC’s official website is soundac.io. SounDAC’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html.

Buying and Selling SounDAC

SounDAC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SounDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SounDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SounDAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SounDAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.