S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1,437.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $22.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $283.55. 2,737,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,873,727. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.14. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $312.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $326.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.25.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

