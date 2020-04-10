SpaceChain 24 Hour Volume Hits $55,862.00 (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. During the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded down 27.8% against the dollar. One SpaceChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, HitBTC, Coinnest and Bittrex. SpaceChain has a market capitalization of $593,123.31 and $55,862.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SpaceChain alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Profile

SPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Coinnest, EXX, Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SpaceChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpaceChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.