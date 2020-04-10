SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.69. 18,039,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,300,453. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.43. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $159.37.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

