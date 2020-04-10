Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a market capitalization of $10.10 million and $4.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001784 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and DDEX. During the last week, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00052811 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000720 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.71 or 0.04547553 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00066475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036736 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014392 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010292 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Profile

Spectre.ai Dividend Token is a token. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. The official website for Spectre.ai Dividend Token is www.spectre.ai. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Trading

Spectre.ai Dividend Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

