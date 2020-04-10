Sphere (SPHR) Price Hits $0.0478 on Major Exchanges

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last week, Sphere has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Sphere has a total market capitalization of $596,694.00 and approximately $427.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sphere coin can now be bought for $0.0478 or 0.00000694 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033332 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00059373 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,944.72 or 1.00772023 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00064647 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000687 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000089 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Sphere

Sphere (CRYPTO:SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR.

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

