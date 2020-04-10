SPINDLE Market Capitalization Hits $209,718.27 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 3% higher against the dollar. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $209,718.27 and approximately $28.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $24.68, $7.50 and $13.77.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.73 or 0.01076710 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00057776 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033306 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00248452 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00171797 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007503 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00059029 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,421,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

SPINDLE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

