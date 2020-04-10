Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Holdings Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Spirit Airlines worth $36,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $37,626,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,407,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 879,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,443,000 after acquiring an additional 438,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 454.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 353,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after acquiring an additional 289,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 413.5% in the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 256,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after acquiring an additional 206,750 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SAVE shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.73.

SAVE stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $58.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.46.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.38 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS.

In other news, Director Christine P. Richards purchased 5,000 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.24 per share, for a total transaction of $216,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas C. Canfield purchased 2,500 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $50,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

