SportyCo (SPF) Market Capitalization Tops $49,298.68

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. SportyCo has a market cap of $49,298.68 and approximately $78.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SportyCo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Coinbe, OKEx, Livecoin and HitBTC. Over the last week, SportyCo has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SportyCo alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 375.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.96 or 0.02709356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00201880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00053122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00046844 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About SportyCo

SportyCo’s genesis date was September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. SportyCo’s official website is www.sportyco.io. The official message board for SportyCo is news.sportyco.io. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SportyCo Token Trading

SportyCo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Livecoin, OKEx, Coinbe, HitBTC and ChaoEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SportyCo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SportyCo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SportyCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SportyCo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.