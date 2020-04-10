Status Trading 7.9% Lower This Week (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 10th. During the last seven days, Status has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market cap of $55.72 million and $18.18 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, GOPAX, Ethfinex and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.74 or 0.02766740 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00202255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00052773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00044353 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Status Profile

Status launched on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

Status can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Bithumb, DragonEX, IDEX, OKEx, LATOKEN, DDEX, Gate.io, Bittrex, Tidex, Kyber Network, IDCM, CoinTiger, ChaoEX, GOPAX, OTCBTC, HitBTC, Ethfinex, TOPBTC, ZB.COM, Binance, Liqui, Radar Relay, Upbit, DEx.top, Kucoin, ABCC, Koinex, Livecoin, Gatecoin, Ovis, Bancor Network, Neraex, IDAX, Huobi, OOOBTC, Poloniex and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

