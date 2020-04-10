Steem Dollars 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $82,110.00 (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00013840 BTC on exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Upbit, Poloniex and GOPAX. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $5.65 million and approximately $82,110.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,888.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.41 or 0.03388489 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002240 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00753471 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002550 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

SBD is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,925,623 coins. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, GOPAX, Upbit, OpenLedger DEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

