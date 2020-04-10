SteepCoin (STEEP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. SteepCoin has a market cap of $25,028.74 and approximately $1.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Crex24 and Graviex. Over the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004103 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000842 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00001102 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 395.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000124 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

