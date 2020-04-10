Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 4,446 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.88.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.03. 7,886,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,402,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $133.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.83.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

