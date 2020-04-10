Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,168 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.1% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $2,042.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,612,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,054,585. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,920.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,851.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,017.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,338.12.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

