Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys 255 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.2% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 231.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,488.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,206.57. 2,635,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,599,807. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,239.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,314.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 46.25 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

