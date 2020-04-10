Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $38,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

MRK traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $82.49. 12,598,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,411,158. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.