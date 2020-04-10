Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Increases Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,508 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.9% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.91.

DIS traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,447,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,835,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.28 and its 200-day moving average is $132.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

