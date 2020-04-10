Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,033 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.4% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 84.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.15.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.31. 17,021,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,342,146. The stock has a market cap of $160.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.46.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

