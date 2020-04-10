Stratis Price Tops $0.27 (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 10th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00003836 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and LiteBit.eu. Stratis has a market cap of $26.52 million and approximately $550,169.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stratis has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007481 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00001105 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000486 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00045755 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,753,806 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, Bittylicious, Crex24, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Coinrail, Bithumb, Cryptopia, Binance, Trade By Trade, Cryptomate, Bittrex, Upbit and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.