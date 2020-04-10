Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Reduced by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 1.5% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $604,447,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,009,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,856,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,285,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

SYK stock traded up $6.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,563,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,335. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $226.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.36.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

