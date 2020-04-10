Substratum (SUB) Price Down 5% Over Last 7 Days

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Substratum has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $1,271.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, COSS, Bitbns and Kucoin. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 391% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.76 or 0.02744756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00202340 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00053468 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00048499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, COSS, Binance, BiteBTC, Kucoin, Bitbns, Tidex, OKEx, HitBTC and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.