Sumokoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.09 Million (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $216,673.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sumokoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0991 or 0.00001438 BTC on popular exchanges including Indodax, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. During the last week, Sumokoin has traded up 13.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00780751 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006330 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001955 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 7th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 27,793,471 coins and its circulating supply is 21,093,471 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

Sumokoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.