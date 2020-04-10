SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – SunTrust Banks dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WPX Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on WPX. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on WPX Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered WPX Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on WPX Energy from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

WPX Energy stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. WPX Energy has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.95 million.

In other WPX Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 926,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,426.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Herdman purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $117,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,959.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,325 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPX. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 2,170.9% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in WPX Energy by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WPX Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.