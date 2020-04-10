SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) – SunTrust Banks decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Matador Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $288.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MTDR. Raymond James downgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.79.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $371.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.89. Matador Resources has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $22.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $74,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,832,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,404,000 after purchasing an additional 288,152 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter worth about $587,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,054 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 31,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 239,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $479,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reynald Baribault acquired 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $89,910.00. Insiders have purchased 461,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,724 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.