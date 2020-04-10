sUSD (SUSD) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00014215 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptology. During the last week, sUSD has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $4.57 million and $4,285.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get sUSD alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 391.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.52 or 0.02718628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00203029 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00053311 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00048022 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000184 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 4,660,256 tokens. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.