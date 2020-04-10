SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Hologic in a report released on Wednesday, April 8th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.40 million. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HOLX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $41.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.57. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.45.

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 59,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

