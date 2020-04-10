Synergy Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $21.00 (SNRG)

Synergy (CURRENCY:SNRG) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. In the last week, Synergy has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. Synergy has a total market capitalization of $52,952.09 and approximately $21.00 worth of Synergy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synergy coin can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.68 or 0.01082670 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00057366 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00256668 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001817 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000848 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Synergy Coin Profile

Synergy (CRYPTO:SNRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2015. Synergy’s total supply is 4,897,672 coins. Synergy’s official website is www.synergycoin.com. Synergy’s official Twitter account is @SynergyCoin. The Reddit community for Synergy is /r/SynergyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ticker Symbol: SNRGPoW Algorithm: X11PoS Algorithm: X11, switching to SHA256d after 10 daysRPC Port: 50542 (configurable with rpcport= option)P2P Port: 40698 (configurable with port= option)Tor Port: 38155 (configurable with torport= option)Block Times: 2 MinutesPoW Blocks: 4320 (6 days)10% POS Interest per YearMax Turbo Stake Multiplier: 288Turbo Stake Lookback: 2 days Percent of Blocks over 2 days for Max Multiplier: 20%Max Money Supply after PoW: 250,001 SNRGStake Minumum Age: 48 hours (2 days)Stake Maximum Age: 144 hours (6 days)Stake Maximum Reward Age: 8 daysNew Mint Spendable: 120 blocks (4 hours)Message Start (“Magic Bytes”): 0xf1, 0xe3, 0xe5, 0xd9Message Start Test Net: 0xaf, 0xb9, 0xd9, 0xffApplication Data Folder Windows: “Synergy” OS X: “Synergy” Linux: “.synergy”Config File Name Windows: “synergy.conf” OS X: “synergy.conf” Linux: “synergy.conf””

Synergy Coin Trading

Synergy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synergy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synergy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synergy using one of the exchanges listed above.

