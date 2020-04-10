Syscoin (SYS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $199,774.00

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 10th. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Binance, Sistemkoin and Bittrex. Syscoin has a market cap of $10.95 million and approximately $199,774.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00620392 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014704 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008290 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 583,539,716 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, Livecoin, YoBit, Upbit, Sistemkoin, Binance, Poloniex and Tux Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

