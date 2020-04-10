Tachyon Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.96 Million (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 10th. Tachyon Protocol has a total market cap of $17.95 million and $1.96 million worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One Tachyon Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0673 or 0.00000973 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

inSure (SURE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00612391 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014400 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014361 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000382 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Tachyon Protocol

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 tokens. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol. Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco.

Tachyon Protocol Token Trading

Tachyon Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tachyon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tachyon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

