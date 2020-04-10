Tap Market Capitalization Achieves $49.57 Million (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 10th. One Tap token can currently be purchased for about $0.0956 or 0.00001381 BTC on exchanges. Tap has a market cap of $49.57 million and approximately $103,481.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tap has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00053470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000722 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.51 or 0.04720144 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00066376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036925 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014484 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010051 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003431 BTC.

About Tap

Tap is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,802,335 tokens. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

